Croatia leaps forward in EU membership talks

Croatia's hopes to be the European Union's next country to join the bloc were given a boost on Friday(2 October) as the Balkan nation resumed membership negotiations.

The talks are being restarted now that a border dispute between the former Yugoslav nation and its neighbour and EU member state Slovenia is to be put to arbitration overseen by Brussels.

The 27-country bloc and Croatia opened six new chapters and closed a further five of the 35 policy areas that are up for negotiati...