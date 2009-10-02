Ad
euobserver
Significant progress is expected during Friday's accession conference (Photo: EUobserver)

Croatia leaps forward in EU membership talks

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Croatia's hopes to be the European Union's next country to join the bloc were given a boost on Friday(2 October) as the Balkan nation resumed membership negotiations.

The talks are being restarted now that a border dispute between the former Yugoslav nation and its neighbour and EU member state Slovenia is to be put to arbitration overseen by Brussels.

The 27-country bloc and Croatia opened six new chapters and closed a further five of the 35 policy areas that are up for negotiati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Cinderella goes to Europe
Significant progress is expected during Friday's accession conference (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections