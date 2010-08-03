Poland accuses Russia of delaying handover of Smolensk air crash data

Polish prime miniser Donald Tusk wants an explanation from Moscow as to why it has not yet provided evidence from a plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other people in April.

Mr Tusk said Monday (2 August) that the interior minister and head of an investigation commission, Jerzy Miller, should during his forthcoming visit to Russia tell Moscow that Poland "categorically" expects documents needed for the ongoing inquiry.

"The Polish side will be waiting for info...