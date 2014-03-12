Ad
No referendum likely under a Labour government - Miliband (Photo: Cabinet Office)

Labour rules out EU referendum without new treaty

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

UK Labour leader Ed Miliband is to rule out an in/out referendum on EU membership before 2020 unless a new EU treaty proposal bids to transfer more power to Brussels.

The promise will be part of a speech on Wednesday (12 March) by the Labour leader, whose party holds a slight poll lead over the governing Conservatives.

However, Miliband will hold out the prospect of an in/out referendum if a new EU treaty transferred more powers from national to EU level as part of a 'referendum l...

