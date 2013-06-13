Ad
euobserver
The government has sacked all 2,500 ERT employees (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Greek state TV defies blackout

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek state broadcaster the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) stayed on the airwaves on Wednesday (12 June), defying plans by the leading party in the country's coalition government to close it down.

ERT journalists continued to work from their studios, broadcasting programmes on the Internet, with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) retransmitting them via satellite.

Spanish channel TVE and a Greek Communist-Party-owned broadcaster, 902, also broadcast ERT material for ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Democracy is the real victim in the Greek tragedy
The government has sacked all 2,500 ERT employees (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections