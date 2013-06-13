Greek state TV defies blackout

Greek state broadcaster the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) stayed on the airwaves on Wednesday (12 June), defying plans by the leading party in the country's coalition government to close it down.

ERT journalists continued to work from their studios, broadcasting programmes on the Internet, with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) retransmitting them via satellite.

Spanish channel TVE and a Greek Communist-Party-owned broadcaster, 902, also broadcast ERT material for ...