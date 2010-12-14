Ad
European citizens are likely to take a frosty view of the latest MEP expense hike (Photo: EUobserver)

Extortion, fines, expense hikes in spicy year-end session for European Parliament

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

President Jerzy Buzek has launched a lawsuit over an alleged extortion attempt, MEPs have awarded themselves €100,000 in tax-free expenses and a eurosceptic MEP has been slapped with a fine for verbal abuse in stories emanating on Monday (13 December) from this year's last plenary session of the European Parliament.

In an interview with the Polish radio station Radio Zet, Mr Buzek confirmed that an investigation is underway after a woman claiming to work as his advisor placed a telepho...

