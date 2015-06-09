Brexit threatens credit rating, Moody's says

The prospect of the UK leaving the EU threatens the country’s credit rating, a leading agency warned Monday (8 June).
Ratings agency Moody’s said the possibility of losing access to the EU’s single market is a threat to the UK’s economic prospects.
“While the outcome of the referendum remains uncertain, Moody’s believes that a withdrawal from the EU would have negative implications for the UK’s growth prospects and – in the absence of an alternative trade arrangement with the EU t...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
