Brexit threatens credit rating, Moody's says

The prospect of the UK leaving the EU threatens the country’s credit rating, a leading agency warned Monday (8 June).

Ratings agency Moody’s said the possibility of losing access to the EU’s single market is a threat to the UK’s economic prospects.

“While the outcome of the referendum remains uncertain, Moody’s believes that a withdrawal from the EU would have negative implications for the UK’s growth prospects and – in the absence of an alternative trade arrangement with the EU t...