Centre-right keeps power in Estonia

Estonia's centre-right government looks likely to keep power after parliamentary elections on Sunday (4 March) in which around three percent of voters cast their ballot online – becoming the first people in the world to try internet voting.

According to preliminary results reported by newswires, the Reform Party of current prime minister Andrus Ansip received 27.7 percent of votes and the centre-left Centre Party - its coalition partner - took 26.2 percent.

Another centre-right pa...