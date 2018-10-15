Ad
CSU's Horst Seehofer (l) led party's failed anti-immigrant campaign (Photo: sbamueller)

Bavarian election puts Merkel on defensive

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Voters in Germany's largest and wealthiest state hived off to the left and right of the ruling conservatives in Sunday's (14 October) elections, posing questions for German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The centre-right CSU party won the Bavarian vote, with 37.2 percent.

But that was its worst result since the 1950s, as conservatives put off by its new anti-immigrant slogans voted for the Greens (17.5 percent), while those who wanted real hardliners voted for the far-right Alternative...

