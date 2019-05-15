Ad
euobserver
The parliament gears up for the all-important debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

As candidates debate, more names surface for EU top jobs

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the lead candidates for the European political alliances prepare for their final debate on Wednesday night (15 May) ahead of the European elections next week, Brussels is ripe with speculation over the new leadership of the EU institutions.

The European parliament's goal is that the lead candidate who can master a coalition in the assembly after the election, should be nominated to the presidency of the EU commission - previously a result of months-long horse-trading behind closed d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sibiu: EU leaders prepare post-Brexit show of unity
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
EU's centre-right make Weber their man to replace Juncker
EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs
The parliament gears up for the all-important debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections