As candidates debate, more names surface for EU top jobs

As the lead candidates for the European political alliances prepare for their final debate on Wednesday night (15 May) ahead of the European elections next week, Brussels is ripe with speculation over the new leadership of the EU institutions.
The European parliament's goal is that the lead candidate who can master a coalition in the assembly after the election, should be nominated to the presidency of the EU commission - previously a result of months-long horse-trading behind closed d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.