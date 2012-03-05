French left 'disturbed' by alleged anti-Hollande plot

Allies of centre-left French presidential candidate Francois Hollande have spoken out against a reported pact by centre-right EU leaders to harm his image.
Hollande campaign chief Pierre Moscovici told German broadcaster RTL on Sunday (4 March) it is unacceptable that centre-right leaders in large EU countries have until now declined to meet his boss: "I call this conservative pressure, which is unprecedented in the history of Europe, and I find it irritating and disturbing."
A f...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
