Greek conservatives retain power

Despite coming under strong criticism for the way it handled widespread fires in Greece, the centre-right New Democracy party of prime minister Costas Karamanlis won parliamentary elections on Sunday (16 September).

"I feel doubly responsible to be more effective and avoid mistakes," Mr Karamanlis told his supporters as the early results suggested his victory, adding he interpreted the poll results as a "clear mandate" to continue reforms, the BBC reported.

His chief opponent in t...