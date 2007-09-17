Ad
euobserver
The ruling conservatives should get 152 seats in Greece's 300-strong parliament (Photo: EUobserver)

Greek conservatives retain power

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Despite coming under strong criticism for the way it handled widespread fires in Greece, the centre-right New Democracy party of prime minister Costas Karamanlis won parliamentary elections on Sunday (16 September).

"I feel doubly responsible to be more effective and avoid mistakes," Mr Karamanlis told his supporters as the early results suggested his victory, adding he interpreted the poll results as a "clear mandate" to continue reforms, the BBC reported.

His chief opponent in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The ruling conservatives should get 152 seats in Greece's 300-strong parliament (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections