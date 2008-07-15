Polish leader pledges not to block EU treaty

Polish President Lech Kaczynski said he will not create "obstacles" to the ratification of the EU's new Lisbon treaty following a chat with French leader Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Monday (14 July).

His u-turn comes despite previous suggestions that after rejection of the treaty in Ireland's 12 June referendum, it was "pointless" for the president to sign it.

Mr Kaczynski said: "The meeting was very good. I told [Mr Sarkozy] one thing: 'Of course, Poland will not be an obstacle t...