Lech Kaczynski now says Warsaw will not block the EU's Lisbon Treaty (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish leader pledges not to block EU treaty

by Lucia Kubosova,

Polish President Lech Kaczynski said he will not create "obstacles" to the ratification of the EU's new Lisbon treaty following a chat with French leader Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on Monday (14 July).

His u-turn comes despite previous suggestions that after rejection of the treaty in Ireland's 12 June referendum, it was "pointless" for the president to sign it.

Mr Kaczynski said: "The meeting was very good. I told [Mr Sarkozy] one thing: 'Of course, Poland will not be an obstacle t...

