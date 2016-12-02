Ad
Participants of an NGO fair in Poland. The government plans to open its own "national centre for the development of civic society". (Photo: Adam Rostkowski)

Interview

Polish government in bid to defund NGOs

by Aleksandra Eriksson, WARSAW,

Poland's Law and Justice government wants to clean up the country's civic sector, but NGOs fear a crackdown is coming.

Prime minister Beata Szydlo has announced the opening of a "national centre for the development of civic society," which will set priorities and oversee the financing of charities by public means.

The government has already prepared a bill, which has not yet been published on the parliament's website. Authorities said they would consult the text with NGOs, who s...

