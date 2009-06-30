Ukip, Lega Nord form hard-right bloc in EU Parliament

A mosaic of right-wing eurosceptics and hard-right anti-immigrant parties have cobbled together enough MEPs to form a new political group out of the ashes of the Independence-Democracy group in the European Parliament.

With the centre-left oriented eurosceptics from Denmark and Sweden within the Ind/Dem group soundly defeated in the June European elections, its right wing - already home to the Popular Orthodox Rally, or LAOS - the Greek nationalist outfit - was free to seek out allies a...