An angel looking over Independence Square in Kiev, but is the Orange Revolution running out of steam? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine changes tone on EU enlargement

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine president Viktor Yushchenko said in Brussels on Thursday (8 March) it is more important to focus on economic integration than EU enlargement in a change of tone from previous statements, with Brussels and Kiev also keen to work together on political change in an increasingly unstable Belarus.

"In my opinion there is no use now in overloading the topic of our bilateral relations," Mr Yushchenko said, after meeting EU top diplomat Javier Solana a few hours before the start of the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

