Ukraine changes tone on EU enlargement

Ukraine president Viktor Yushchenko said in Brussels on Thursday (8 March) it is more important to focus on economic integration than EU enlargement in a change of tone from previous statements, with Brussels and Kiev also keen to work together on political change in an increasingly unstable Belarus.

"In my opinion there is no use now in overloading the topic of our bilateral relations," Mr Yushchenko said, after meeting EU top diplomat Javier Solana a few hours before the start of the...