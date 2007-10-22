The Reform Treaty should be welcomed

At last, after years of institutional wrangling a new treaty reforming the EU has been agreed by all 27 national governments. However, amid the national posturing and media sensationalism that inevitably surrounds European summit negotiations, it is easy to lose sight of the substance of what is, certainly compared to the Maastricht and Amsterdam treaties, a comparatively modest text.

So, what is all the fuss about? What is in the Lisbon treaty?

First, let's get one thing straigh...