Ad
euobserver
The Court of Auditors in Luxembourg (Photo: Court of Auditors)

Dutch ex-member of Court of Auditors blasts endemic corruption

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Dutch member of the European Union's Court of Auditors - its budgetary oversight office - has blasted his colleagues and the European Commission for a "culture of cover up" and a tradition of watering down reports.

Maarten Engwirda, representing the Netherlands in the Luxembourg-based bureau, retired in January after 15 years with the court and finally felt free to speak his mind in an interview with Dutch centre-left daily

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Court of Auditors in Luxembourg (Photo: Court of Auditors)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections