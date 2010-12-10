Estonian president defends imminent euro-accession

Estonia's accession to the eurzone, due to take place at the start of 2011, is in its own interest despite the current sovereign debt crisis gripping the monetary union, Estonian President Toomas Ilves has told EUobserver in an interview.

"I don't know if there is a good time or a bad time to join the euro, but it's quite clear that it is in our interest to join the eurozone. It will boost business confidence, investor confidence and also the well-being and confidence of our people," M...