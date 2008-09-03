Optimism as Cyprus launches peace talks

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders today launch formal talks on reunifying their island, divided for 34 years, as the EU's only communist head of state, Dimitris Christofias, meets his Turkish Cypriot counterpart, Mehment Ali Talat, also a leftist, in the no-man's land of Nicosia's deserted former airport.

The ideological similarities and shared trade union background of the two men has given analysts hope that this time, finally, negotiations may bear fruit.

In 1974 following an a...