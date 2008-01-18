Ad
euobserver
Ireland voted no to the Nice Treaty before then voting yes (Photo: EUobserver)

Le Pen invitation causes political storm in Ireland

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen and his deputy, Bruno Gollnisch, have been invited by the law society in one of Ireland's main universities to speak ahead of the referendum on the EU's new treaty.

The law society of University College Dublin asked the two politicians - both strongly anti-Europe - to come and speak in March or April before the public poll, which is expected to take place in May.

But the invitation, which has yet to be accepted by either politician, is cau...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ireland voted no to the Nice Treaty before then voting yes (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections