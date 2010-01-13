Socialists question competence of Lithuanian nominee

The Socialist group in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January) took aim at Lithuania's commissioner designate, raising "serious doubts" about his ability to deal with the tax and anti-fraud portfolio.

"The overwhelming impression was disappointment which leads us to question his suitability to be nominated for this important commission portfolio," Hannes Swoboda, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group's vice-president in charge of the commissioners hearings said in a press rel...