Future of Bulgarian nominee in doubt after hostile hearing

The future of Bulgarian commission nominee Rumiana Jeleva hangs in the balance after MEPs opted to ask Jose Manuel Barroso if she lied about her ownership of a company.

The chiefs of the EU parliament's development committee took the decision at a behind-closed-doors meeting on Tuesday evening (12 January) following a public hearing with Ms Jeleva which nearly broke down in disorder as allegations flew left and right.

"We've called for two pieces of advice: One from [EU commissio...