Ad
euobserver
Ms Jeleva takes questions at the parliament hearing on Tuesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Future of Bulgarian nominee in doubt after hostile hearing

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The future of Bulgarian commission nominee Rumiana Jeleva hangs in the balance after MEPs opted to ask Jose Manuel Barroso if she lied about her ownership of a company.

The chiefs of the EU parliament's development committee took the decision at a behind-closed-doors meeting on Tuesday evening (12 January) following a public hearing with Ms Jeleva which nearly broke down in disorder as allegations flew left and right.

"We've called for two pieces of advice: One from [EU commissio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Jeleva takes questions at the parliament hearing on Tuesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections