EU and UN to work side-by-side in Kosovo mess

The EU's police and civil administration mission for Kosovo, EULEX, is set to start work side-by-side with the existing UN mission, UNMIK, in a legal and organisational mess surrounding Kosovo's struggle to establish independence.
"It is my intention to reconfigure the structure and profile of the international civil presence...enabling the European Union to assume an enhanced operational role," UN chief Ban Ki Moon said in a letter to Kosovo and Serb leaders on Thursday (12 June)....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
