The Tories made a possible referendum on the EU's Lisbon Treaty one of the central themes of their electoral campaign (Photo: Conservatives.com)

Lisbon referendum debate reopens in UK

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The UK Conservatives would not push for a referendum on the Lisbon treaty if it has been ratified by the Irish by the time they come to power, a senior party member has said.

"If the Irish referendum endorses the [Lisbon] treaty and ratification comes into effect, then our settled policy is quite clear that the treaty will not be reopened," shadow business secretary Ken Clarke – one of the party's most pro-European members – told the BBC's The Politics Show on Sunday (14 June).

