MEPs favour Italian politician as EU anti-fraud czar

Italian politician and former anti-Mafia prosecutor Giovanni Kessler has emerged as the European Parliament's favourite candidate for the head of the EU's anti-fraud office (Olaf). The European Commission has the final say and may choose parliament's second-best option, Olaf 'insider' Thierry Cretin.
Euro-deputies dealing with budgetary control and anti-fraud issues on Tuesday night (9 November) shortlisted Mr Kessler with 27 and Mr Cretin with 24 votes, out of the six candidates who we...
