PM Sigurdardottir did not vote in the referendum (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

UK open to fresh talks after Iceland referendum, Netherlands more wary

by Leigh Phillips,

Following Saturday's referendum in Iceland in which 93.5 percent of voters voted No to plans to reimburse the Netherlands and the UK for monies lost following the collapse of online bank Icesave, there has been a mixed reaction on the part of the two EU governments.

London has said it is open to fresh talks on the matter while the Hague has warned explicitly that the vote threatens the north Atlantic nation's EU hopes.

With an overall turnout of 62.7 percent of registered voters, ...

