Dismantling Schengen — six months at a time

Several EU member states have put in place almost permanent internal border controls, circumventing the Schengen Agreement on free movement.

In April, the EU Court of Justice declared the persistent granting of such short-term controls illegal. The same countries are also trying to loosen the Schengen rules in the ongoing Brussels negotiations, internal documents show.

At what cost to EU citizens?

One day in 2019, a man was stopped in the small Austrian town of Spielfeld, ...