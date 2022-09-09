Ad
euobserver
A border control check on the Barcelona-Paris train by French police (Photo: Ingeborg Eliassen/Investigate Europe)

Investigation

Dismantling Schengen — six months at a time

Investigations
EU Political
by Sigrid Melchior, Pascal Hansens, Nico Schmidt, Amund Trellevik and Ingeborg Eliassen, Brussels/Berlin/Tromsø/Stavanger,

Several EU member states have put in place almost permanent internal border controls, circumventing the Schengen Agreement on free movement.

In April, the EU Court of Justice declared the persistent granting of such short-term controls illegal. The same countries are also trying to loosen the Schengen rules in the ongoing Brussels negotiations, internal documents show.

At what cost to EU citizens?

One day in 2019, a man was stopped in the small Austrian town of Spielfeld, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Investigate Europe is a team of investigative journalists from eleven countries that jointly researches topics of European relevance and publishes the results in media outlets across Europe. It is supported by foundations and its readers.

Related articles

Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says
Why are cross-country train tickets in EU still so complex?
Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament
Covid variants put Schengen under pressure
A border control check on the Barcelona-Paris train by French police (Photo: Ingeborg Eliassen/Investigate Europe)

Tags

InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Investigate Europe is a team of investigative journalists from eleven countries that jointly researches topics of European relevance and publishes the results in media outlets across Europe. It is supported by foundations and its readers.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections