EU rifts deepen over US missile shield plan

US plans to build an anti-missile shield in Poland and the Czech republic have led to open divisions within the EU, with the Czech foreign minister strongly rejecting criticism from Austria and Luxembourg on the scheme.

The controversy over the US defence system - aimed at intercepting ballistic missiles fired from states such as Iran - hit the EU stage on Monday (5 March) as Austrian foreign minister Ursula Plassnik reportedly said "in the population of Austria, there is some concern"...