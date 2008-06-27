Ad
The mood among the population is too negative, says Mr Gusenbauer (l) (Photo: SPÖ)

Austrian leader calls for referendum if EU treaty changed

by Honor Mahony,

Austria's chancellor, Alfred Gusenbauer, has said that if any changes are made to the Lisbon Treaty following its rejection by Irish voters earlier this month, then it should be put to a referendum in his country.

"We think any future changes to the treaty that affect Austrian interests must be decided in Austria by a referendum," Mr Gusenbauer said in an open letter published in tabloid daily Kronen Zeitung.

"A lot of people are under the impression that the EU is not concerned w...

