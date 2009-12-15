Ad
The Estonian president (right) is unhappy about the under-representation of his region (Photo: European Parliament)

Eastern Europeans crave power in EU diplomatic service

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's newest member states are under-represented in the bloc's diplomatic service and among senior EU commission officials, Estonian president Toomas Ilves has said, urging the union's new leadership to alter the situation.

"So as not to be subjective, let's look at the figures. Out of 158 so-called European Union embassies, only one is headed by a diplomat from a new member state," Mr Ilves said in an interview with Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza on Monday (14 December).

Mr Ilve...

