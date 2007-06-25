Polish twins accused of bad taste in Brussels

The Kaczynski government sees its EU summit performance as a big success. But Poland's messy negotiating tactics and use of World War II references has left a bad taste in the mouth of some of its partners in Brussels.

"The results are very encouraging for Poland," a smiling president Lech Kaczynski said in the EU capital on Saturday morning (23 June). "Poland's position has been radically strengthened," his twin brother and prime minister, Jaroslaw, told Polish daily Dziennik on Sunda...