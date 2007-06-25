Ad
euobserver
The twins as child actors in the 1962 film "The Two Who Stole the Moon" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish twins accused of bad taste in Brussels

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Kaczynski government sees its EU summit performance as a big success. But Poland's messy negotiating tactics and use of World War II references has left a bad taste in the mouth of some of its partners in Brussels.

"The results are very encouraging for Poland," a smiling president Lech Kaczynski said in the EU capital on Saturday morning (23 June). "Poland's position has been radically strengthened," his twin brother and prime minister, Jaroslaw, told Polish daily Dziennik on Sunda...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The twins as child actors in the 1962 film "The Two Who Stole the Moon" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections