Legal conundrum hangs over Kosovo's EU future

Kosovo is optimistic about its prospects of starting talks on visa free travel and a basic trade pact with the EU. But it is unclear how it can conclude any trade agreement given its non-recognition by five EU countries.
"We are on a good path. At the end of the summer we are going to open the dialogue on the visa liberalisation issue and also on the prospects of [access to] the EU market," Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci told EUobserver in a recent interview. "Even though five EU co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
