Legal conundrum hangs over Kosovo's EU future

Kosovo is optimistic about its prospects of starting talks on visa free travel and a basic trade pact with the EU. But it is unclear how it can conclude any trade agreement given its non-recognition by five EU countries.

"We are on a good path. At the end of the summer we are going to open the dialogue on the visa liberalisation issue and also on the prospects of [access to] the EU market," Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci told EUobserver in a recent interview. "Even though five EU co...