Commissioner defends EU sex video

EU communication commissioner Margot Wallstrom has defended a European Commission video showing a compilation of sex scenes from European films, saying bad press had led to skyrocketing viewer figures.

"It‘s been a funny few days, with the usual suspects engaging in an unusual line of attack," Ms Wallstrom wrote in her blog.

"Do they honestly think that EUtube is the first place on the internet that people will search for pornography? At least we didn‘t get slammed for using the w...