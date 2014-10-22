Ad
'If there is any loser it's me, I delegated a lot of powers to the vice-presidents,' Juncker said (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament approves Juncker commission

by Valentina Pop, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (22 October) approved the new EU commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker, with 423 votes in favour, 209 against and 67 abstentions. Fifty-two MEPs did not vote.

Compared to 2010, when the second Barroso commission was voted, the Juncker majority is slightly smaller, even though the overall number of MEPs has increased from 736 to 751.

Back then, commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso's team was voted in by 488 to 137, with 72 abstentions. In 2004, ...

