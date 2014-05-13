European gay rights study finds little to celebrate

Malta has jumped upward in an annual ranking on gay rights, but many of Europe’s micro-states lag behind the norm, while Russia actively promotes homophobia.

The 2014 review and colour-coded map of LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex) rights in Europe points to mixed results in terms of improvements on a political, social, and legal level.

Published on Tuesday (13 May) by the Brussels-based Ilga-Europe, the EU umbrella organisation for the rights of LGBTI people, the...