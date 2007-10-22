Ad
Poles choose to oust Kaczynski party from power

by Lucia Kubosova,

The governing conservative party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski suffered a strong defeat at the hands of the centre-right opposition in Sunday's elections.

The opposition leader and would-be prime minister Donald Tusk has promised to restore the country's relations with major EU states and improve finances as part of a strategy for the early adoption of the bloc's single currency.

"I'm the happiest man on earth - not only as we've managed to win but also because I've met my smiling fellow-...

