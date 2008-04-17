Ad
Serge Brammertz took over the post of UN prosecutor from Carla Del Ponte in January (Photo: United Nations)

UN prosecutor wants more progress from Serbia

by Elitsa Vucheva,

UN war crimes prosecutor Serge Brammertz on Thursday (17 April) urged Serbia to improve its cooperation with the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, notably by arresting the remaining fugitive war crimes suspects.

"It is crucial that [the four remaining fugitives] are brought to justice as soon as possible," Mr Brammertz said during his first visit to Serbia since taking over from Carla Del Ponte as ICTY prosecutor in January this year.

