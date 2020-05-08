MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis should not take part in the negotiations on the next seven-year EU budget because of his potential conflict of interests and possible misuse of EU funds, MEPs said Wednesday (7 May).
MEPs on the European Parliament's budget control committee overseeing the spending of EU funds said Babis should "fully resolve" his potential conflict of interests before participating in budget talks.
If the conflict of interest is confirmed, MEPs said that Babis,...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
