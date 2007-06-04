EU promises to reopen Serbia integration talks

The EU has promised to reopen integration talks with Serbia after Belgrade helped capture a high-level war crimes fugitive last week, but even moderate Serb politicians are saying they will not trade EU entry for Kosovo independence.
"Serbia has now demonstrated clear commitment to full co-operation with the ICTY [the UN war crimes tribunal]," enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said in a written statement this weekend. "The commission can resume negotiations on a Stabilisation and Asso...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
