Ad
euobserver

EU promises to reopen Serbia integration talks

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

The EU has promised to reopen integration talks with Serbia after Belgrade helped capture a high-level war crimes fugitive last week, but even moderate Serb politicians are saying they will not trade EU entry for Kosovo independence.

"Serbia has now demonstrated clear commitment to full co-operation with the ICTY [the UN war crimes tribunal]," enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said in a written statement this weekend. "The commission can resume negotiations on a Stabilisation and Asso...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections