EU promises to reopen Serbia integration talks

The EU has promised to reopen integration talks with Serbia after Belgrade helped capture a high-level war crimes fugitive last week, but even moderate Serb politicians are saying they will not trade EU entry for Kosovo independence.

"Serbia has now demonstrated clear commitment to full co-operation with the ICTY [the UN war crimes tribunal]," enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said in a written statement this weekend. "The commission can resume negotiations on a Stabilisation and Asso...