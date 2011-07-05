Ad
The European Parliament is seen as dragging its feet over internal reforms (Photo: EUobserver)

Fresh financial scandal hits EU parliament

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A fresh row broke out on Monday as allegations of embezzlement to the tune of €40,000 by a Romanian far-right MEP came to light - just days after the working group on transparency finalised a code of conduct following a cash-for-amendments scandal in March.

In a letter sent to the European Parliament's administrative services, Romanian MEP assistant Catalin Marin claims that he never received any payment from his boss Corneliu Vadim Tudor, for whom he worked as a locally employed assist...

