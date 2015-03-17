Ad
Commercial billboard on war-damaged building in Mostar, Bosnia (Photo: il desiderio di una vita normale)

EU to implement Bosnia association pact

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday (16 March) to "proceed with the conclusion and entry into force" of the Stabilisation and Association agreement (SAA) with Bosnia and Herzegovina, a first step towards EU accession talks with the country.

No date was set for the conclusion of the accord, but the EU called on Bosnia's leadership to "fully uphold its commitments and obligations".

These commitments mainly include the respect of the Copenhagen criteria on democracy, rule of law, h...

