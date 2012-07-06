Ad
euobserver
Victor Ponta is just 39 years old (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU warns Romania on rule of law

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Friday (6 July) warned the Romanian government not to undermine rule of law amid political infighting in Bucharest.

"The commission is concerned about current developments in Romania, especially regarding actions that appear to reduce the effective powers of independent institutions like the Constitutional Court," EU commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told press in Brussels on Friday (6 July).

He said the situation puts "at risk all the progress made over th...

euobserver

