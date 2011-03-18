Ad
The Greenpeace activists managed to enter the premises of an EU summit as VIPs (Photo: Greenpeace)

Belgian court sentences activists for EU protest

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A Belgian court on Thursday (17 March) handed down a one-month suspended jail sentence and fines of €1,100 to each of ten Greenpeace activists for having duped security and staged a protest during an EU summit in 2009.

The protest was staged as a "warning to EU leaders" a few days ahead of a major climate change summit in Copenhagen. The activists managed to join an official motorcade and use the VIP entrance before being seized by security forces.

"We delivered an important mess...

