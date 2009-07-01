Ad
An extraordinary session of the Bundestag has been called for 26 August (Photo: Bundestag)

German MPs under pressure to get Lisbon law ready

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German MPs are under pressure to get an accompanying law strengthening the role of both houses of parliament in EU decision-making wrapped up before general elections at the end of September.

The tight time frame follows a ruling by the country's constitutional court on Tuesday (30 June) in which it said the proposed Lisbon Treaty is in conformity with the German constitution but its ratification may only be completed once parliamentary oversight is boosted.

Berlin is aiming to ge...

