Far-right Austrian MEP withdraws from EU elections

Austrian MEP Andreas Moelzer, of the far-right Freedom Party, announced on Tuesday (8 April) he will quit the European election after making comments comparing the EU with the Third Reich.

“It is the obvious loss of confidence in my party that prompts me to do this,” Moelzer said, announcing the move.

The governing parties – the Social Democrats and People’s Party – as well as the Green Party, the Jewish community and Austrian president Heinz Fischer had all demanded that Moelzer ...