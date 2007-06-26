Del Ponte: EU enlargement bringing justice to Balkans

The prospect of EU membership has proved the most effective tool to make Balkan governments cooperate with the Hague tribunal on war crimes, outgoing UN chief prosecutor Carla del Ponte has told MEPs.

Speaking to the European Parliament's foreign committee on Tuesday (26 June) as she approaches the end of her job in the UN office, Ms del Ponte said that while the full consent of various players to work with the Hague remains "a dream," the EU membership conditionality has proved "succes...