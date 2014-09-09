One in three Europeans more educated than parents, research finds

One in every three young Europeans has a higher level of education than their parents, according to new research.
However, the number of young people with lower educational attainment than their parents has increased, with researchers finding increasing correlation between the success of children and that of their parents.
The findings are contained in the OECD's "Education at a glance" report published on Tuesday (9 September) by the Paris-based think tank.
The report analy...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
