There is life after the Commission

At least 39 percent of Commissioners become representatives of some private interests after leaving the European Commission. They join a company or an interest group association or establish a consulting business of their own.
This is the result of a study 'The Private Interest Representation by former EU Commissioners', scrutinizing the activities of the 92 Commissioners who have retired from the Commission since 1982.*
The ex-Commissioners use the knowledge and network they have...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
