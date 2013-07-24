Ad
Prague: Rusnok's government must ask the Czech parliament for a vote of confidence (Photo: pavelm)

New Czech government could herald U-turn on EU policy

by Ondrej Houska, PRAGUE,

The new Czech government sworn in earlier this month could alter the country's position on several EU topics.

In recent years, the Czech republic has been an ally of the United Kingdom in several high-profile political punch-ups in Brussels.

For one, its previous government refused to join the "fiscal compact" on EU budget discipline.

The centre-right former PM, Petr Necas, was also opposed to taking the country into the euro and opposed to joining the Single Supervisory ...

