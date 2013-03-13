Ad
EU source: 'Five hours gives the airlines the incentive to solve the problem' (Photo: andynash)

New EU passenger rules give airlines more time

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

New EU passenger rights will allow airlines more time to repair or call in new aircraft before having to pay out compensation.

The rules, proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday (13 March), would extend the deadline from the current three hours to five hours for all intra-EU flights and short international flights of less than 3,500 km.

“The evidence we have is that five hours gives the airlines the incentive to solve the problem,” said an EU source.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU source: 'Five hours gives the airlines the incentive to solve the problem' (Photo: andynash)

