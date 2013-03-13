New EU passenger rules give airlines more time

New EU passenger rights will allow airlines more time to repair or call in new aircraft before having to pay out compensation.

The rules, proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday (13 March), would extend the deadline from the current three hours to five hours for all intra-EU flights and short international flights of less than 3,500 km.

“The evidence we have is that five hours gives the airlines the incentive to solve the problem,” said an EU source.

The EU offic...